Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,369 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 178,706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 7,563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000.

BOTZ stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. 677,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,280. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

