Financial Analysis: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) versus Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 25.17% 5.76% 1.86% Pampa Energía 32.22% 23.32% 11.37%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 9.58 $24.75 million N/A N/A Pampa Energía $1.85 billion 1.13 $456.00 million $10.85 3.54

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Pampa Energía’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and Pampa Energía, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pampa Energía 1 1 2 0 2.25

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. Pampa Energía has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.94%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene butadiene rubber, and polystyrene; and operates high voltage electricity transmission network. In addition, it engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

