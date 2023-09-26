First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FCF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 517,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

About First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

