First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 2,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Internet Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.