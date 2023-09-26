FirstService Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$201.77 on Tuesday. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$155.18 and a twelve month high of C$214.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$205.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$198.50. The company has a market cap of C$9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 7.3942817 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total value of C$102,560.00. In other news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total transaction of C$102,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.50, for a total transaction of C$309,000.00. Insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

