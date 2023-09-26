Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 16th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.0 %

FRU opened at C$15.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.06. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 45.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.97.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

