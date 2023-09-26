Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Down 5.4%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Fuji Media Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

About Fuji Media

(Get Free Report)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.