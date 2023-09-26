Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Gamehost Price Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$7.38 and a twelve month high of C$9.80.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gamehost will post 0.9378408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

