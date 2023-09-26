GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $5.77 million and $494,831.05 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,832,074 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

