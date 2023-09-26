Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,623 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

