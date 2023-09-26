Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) vs. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A DraftKings -38.90% -97.42% -29.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golden Heaven Group and DraftKings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DraftKings 4 5 21 0 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DraftKings has a consensus target price of $33.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

32.8% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and DraftKings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group $41.09 million 8.31 N/A N/A N/A DraftKings $2.24 billion 10.68 -$1.38 billion ($2.57) -10.86

Golden Heaven Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

Summary

DraftKings beats Golden Heaven Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

