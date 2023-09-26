Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on October 16th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$130.33 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

