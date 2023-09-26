Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.56 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.