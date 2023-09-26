Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 1,616 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $408.98. 589,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,222. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

