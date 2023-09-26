Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tops One Day Volume of $124,889.88

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and $124,889.88 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

