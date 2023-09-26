Head to Head Analysis: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) vs. Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Clikia alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -51.76% -16.49% -9.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Health Catalyst $276.24 million 1.93 -$137.40 million ($2.68) -3.50

This table compares Clikia and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clikia and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 4 5 0 2.56

Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.07%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Clikia.

Risk and Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Clikia

(Get Free Report)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It also provides services expertise, which include data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Clikia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clikia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.