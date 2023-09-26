Head-To-Head Comparison: PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) vs. Its Competitors

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) is one of 389 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PharmaCyte Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -$4.32 million -5.17 PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors $124.17 million -$11.85 million 40.90

Analyst Ratings

PharmaCyte Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors 442 1566 4512 67 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 85.32%. Given PharmaCyte Biotech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PharmaCyte Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -8.71% -7.60% PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors -9,155.19% -154.64% -24.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PharmaCyte Biotech rivals beat PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

