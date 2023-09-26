Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Shares of TSE:HWX opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.03 and a 12 month high of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.66.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of C$118.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.9398693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. 26.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
