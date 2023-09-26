Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 100,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helios Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.