Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) vs. American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Head-To-Head Survey

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Helios Technologies and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies 8.13% 13.09% 6.93% American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helios Technologies and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies $885.40 million 2.02 $98.40 million $2.10 25.74 American Rebel $8.45 million 0.05 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

91.7% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helios Technologies and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helios Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $73.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.52%. American Rebel has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,507.06%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Helios Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helios Technologies beats American Rebel on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers. This segment sells its products under the Sun Hydraulics, Faster, Custom Fluidpower, Seungwon, NEM, Taimi, Daman, and Schultes brands. The Electronics segment offers displays, controls, and instrumentation products for off-highway, recreational marine, powersports and specialty vehicles, agriculture and water pumping, power generation, engine-driven industrial equipment, and health and wellness markets. This segment sells its products under the Enovation Controls, Zero Off, Murphy, HCT, Balboa Water Group, and Joyonway brands. It sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and electronic products to OEMs, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation and changed its name to Helios Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.