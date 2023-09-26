Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 6,000 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. 901,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.72. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

