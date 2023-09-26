Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,029.95

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $166.29 million and approximately $3,029.95 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.55 or 0.00017328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,253.20 or 1.00023107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.55355496 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,029.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

