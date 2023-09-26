Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 16th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.