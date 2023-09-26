IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on October 31st

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2023

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4208 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

