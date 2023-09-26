Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 127.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

Shares of IIPR opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 116,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

