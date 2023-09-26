Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) CFO Purchases 53,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Katzoff bought 53,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $10,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 13.1 %
Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
