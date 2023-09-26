Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires $30,870.00 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,210.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First National Price Performance

NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. First National had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 24.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that First National Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First National by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First National by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in First National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 311,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 200,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

