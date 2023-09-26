Insider Buying: LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Purchases 4,124 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) Director Darwin Lewis purchased 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,491.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LFVN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 29,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,683. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LifeVantage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth $417,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage



LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

See Also

