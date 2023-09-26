Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 1,010 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $55,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,677,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $39,322.84.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,204 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $108,046.96.

On Monday, July 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,536 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $137,886.72.

PI traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. 557,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,986. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

