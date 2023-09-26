Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $16,839.05 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 305 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $16,839.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Cary Baker sold 311 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $19,673.86.

On Friday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85.

On Thursday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 361 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $32,439.46.

Impinj Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of PI stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,986. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $144.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,981,000 after purchasing an additional 59,015 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $3,256,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.