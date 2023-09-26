Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total transaction of $196,555.00.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $10.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.30. 380,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,484. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $475.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.92.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

