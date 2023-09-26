Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells 21,120 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Smartsheet Price Performance
NYSE SMAR traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 886,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Smartsheet
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 183.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.