Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells 21,120 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. 886,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 183.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

