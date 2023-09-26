Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 2,786 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $323,148.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,799,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE TNET traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. 347,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,595. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TriNet Group

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,012.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.