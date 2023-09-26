Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53.

UiPath Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 5,308,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Creative Planning grew its position in UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in UiPath by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,798 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.