Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. 2,215,058 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

