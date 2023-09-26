Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,727,152. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

