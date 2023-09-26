Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 22,460 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 92,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VIOV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. 28,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,956. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.