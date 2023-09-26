Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 22,460 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 92,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
VIOV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. 28,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,956. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
