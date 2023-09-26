Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $552,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.6 %

LFUS stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.68. 33,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,774. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

