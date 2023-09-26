Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $583,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after buying an additional 2,965,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,387,000 after buying an additional 1,314,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 237,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 2,405,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.