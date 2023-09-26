Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $722,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 29.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 103,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

