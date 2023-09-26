Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $843,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,221. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.