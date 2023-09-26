Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $990,000 in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 584.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

ISCF traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,732. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $567.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

