Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Flowserve by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Flowserve by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 866,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,443. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

