Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.34. 1,299,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,087. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

