Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.93. 7,951,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,177,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

