Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 162,767 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UWMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 6,080.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,410 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $4,781,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $4,022,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 1,688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 695,292 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

UWM Price Performance

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 302,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,517. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $448.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.01 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

