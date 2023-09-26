Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 57,237 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.10. 2,864,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,824. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

