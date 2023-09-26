Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. 8,413,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,934. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

