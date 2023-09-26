Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $1,154,175.13 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $1,154,175.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,609,755.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,159,068.75.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $1,191,381.14.

On Friday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,207,249.36.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72.

On Monday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,262. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

