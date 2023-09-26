Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 26th (BCS, BTVCY, DKNG, EW, FLS, HPP, IMVT, KETL, KGFHY, PNM)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 26th:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 110 ($1.34).

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.30 price target on the stock.

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $126.00 target price on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

